SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- July 2nd is the first day that people celebrating the 4th can light the fireworks they purchased legally but there are still rules and when and where they can be used.

Matthew McFarland from Unified Fire Authority joined Good Morning Utah to go over the rules and give some important reminders.

To see where you can use fireworks, check out this interactive map on UFA’s website.