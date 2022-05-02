VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – Construction has officially begun for a new Topgolf set to open in Utah County.

Topgolf’s new two-story venue is set to open in early 2023 in Vineyard — joining a growing entertainment and restaurant development west of I-15 at the intersection of Mill and 400 E, a press release states.

Courtesy: Google Maps

The new venue will have 72 signature outdoor hitting bays and will be “equipped with Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of the golf ball.”

The venue also will feature a mini-golf attraction, outdoor patio, and meeting and event space.

“The growing Vineyard area is such a vibrant community we have been looking forward to serving, and we can’t wait to open our doors early next year,” says Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “Our focus is on creating more ways for people to play the game of golf in a fun and unique way, and we are looking forward to welcoming all players in the Utah County area to the Topgolf experience.

In addition to entertainment, Topgolf will create close to 300 full-time and part-time jobs.

This will be the second Topgolf location in Utah, with the first being located in Midvale.