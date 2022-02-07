A New Mexican restaurant is coming to downtown SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 18: A general view of the Salt Lake City skyline taken during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games on February 18, 2002 in Salt Lake CIty, Utah. ( Photo by: Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new Mexican restaurant is coming to downtown Salt Lake City and it will be the California-based companies second location in Utah.

Sol Agave has acquired 4,600 square feet in retail space at the corner of Main Street and 600 South in downtown Salt Lake City, a press release states.

The full-service restaurant takes on a “more complex modern, and healthy Mexican fare.” Sol Agave opened up its first Utah location in American Fork serving dishes such as ceviche, shrimp taquitos pulpo alas brasas, and chile verde.

Sol Agave has been open since 2014, and began as a food truck in California, according to the restaurants website and soon became known as the best Mexican restaurant in San Juan Capistrano, California.

“We are pleased to bring Sol Agave to 650 Main,” says Robert Fields, president and CEO of Patrinely Group. “Attracting a restaurant with an established presence and loyal following in Utah and Southern California reinforces our strategy to build the region’s most highly amenitized office property.”

The restaurant is anticipated to open sometime between October and December in 2022.