A nationwide symbol of support, the history of the Pride Flag
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The annual Pride Festival and Parade is this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Salt Lake City.
Flags are considered the strongest demonstration of pride. People all around Utah are displaying their rainbow pride flags in efforts to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.
The six stripped flag is a worldwide symbol designed in 1987 by Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco artist. Baker was tasked with creating a flag at the request of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay American politician.
Baker created the flag for a gay pride event and never imagined it would become the classic symbol it is today.
“When it went up and the wind finally took it out of my hands, it blew my mind. I saw immediately how everyone around me owned the flag. I thought ‘It’s better than I ever dreamed.’”- Gilbert Baker
Bakers handmade flag has played an important role in defining the modern LGBTQ+ movement. The first rainbow flag was flown on June 25th, 1978 for the San Francisco Gay Freedom parade.
In 1944 the flag was officially established as the LGBTQ+ flag. The flag originally has eight stripes, today it has six.
Courtesy: Gilbert Baker: Rainbow Flag Color Meaning
Most displayed flags have six stripes, red, orange, yellow, green, indigo and violet and each color represents a specific aspect of the LQBTQ+ movement.
What others are clicking on:
Uncle of missing 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping
Recovering addict chooses amputation over lifetime of pain meds & potential relapse
Saratoga Springs residents targeted by rainbow flag theft ahead of Pride Week
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Attorney: Body of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Jessica Shelley found
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The body of 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was found, bringing a five-day search for the missing Logan girl to a tragic end.
Searchers discovered the girl's body around 2 p.m. Wednesday after the attorney of Alex Whipple confirmed his client disclosed where they could find her.
Police responded to the area of 50 North 500 West where they discovered Elizabeth's body, according to Alex's attorney.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Uncle of missing 5-year-old charged with aggravated murder, kidnapping
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Alex Whipple, the uncle of missing 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley was charged Wednesday with murder.
According to court documents, investigators found blood on Whipple, a knife, and a pipe. With the help of the Utah Attorney General's Office investigators used Rapid DNA tests and confirmed the blood belonged to Lizzy, documents state.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Washington City officials find missing 90-year-old man
5/29: Police say George has been found and is safe.
-------------------
WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man that has vanished.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Big Race Indy
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss