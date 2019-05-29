A nationwide symbol of support, the history of the Pride Flag

MGN ONLINE MGN ONLINE

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The annual Pride Festival and Parade is this Saturday and Sunday in downtown Salt Lake City.

Flags are considered the strongest demonstration of pride. People all around Utah are displaying their rainbow pride flags in efforts to support members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The six stripped flag is a worldwide symbol designed in 1987 by Gilbert Baker, a San Francisco artist. Baker was tasked with creating a flag at the request of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay American politician.

Baker created the flag for a gay pride event and never imagined it would become the classic symbol it is today.

“When it went up and the wind finally took it out of my hands, it blew my mind. I saw immediately how everyone around me owned the flag. I thought ‘It’s better than I ever dreamed.’”- Gilbert Baker

Bakers handmade flag has played an important role in defining the modern LGBTQ+ movement. The first rainbow flag was flown on June 25th, 1978 for the San Francisco Gay Freedom parade.

In 1944 the flag was officially established as the LGBTQ+ flag. The flag originally has eight stripes, today it has six.

Gilbert Baker: Rainbow Flag Color Meanin Gilbert Baker: Rainbow Flag Color Meanings

Most displayed flags have six stripes, red, orange, yellow, green, indigo and violet and each color represents a specific aspect of the LQBTQ+ movement.

