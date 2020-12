There are a million little reasons to start a new show this week.

Our Film Critic Tony Toscano has more on the hit ABC TV show “A Million Little Things,” plus a documentary that explores hurried justice and counterfeit trials of the 1970s.

For more on Tony’s reviews, click here. Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.