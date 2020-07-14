‘A Mask for Every Utahn’ initiative ends

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced Tuesday afternoon that the ‘Mask for Every Utahn’ initiative has discontinued online ordering of individual masks requests because it reached the total allotment of masks available. As part of the initiative, the state provided 2.3 million masks using CARES Act funds.

‘A Mask for Every Utahn’ was a public-private partnership providing free face masks to Utahns who didn’t have one. The 2.3 million masks provided by the state where were purchased through an arrangement with the Utah Manufacturers Association, Cotopaxi, and HM Cole. According to GOED, the state’s order for masks helped save more than 300 jobs by keeping Utah manufacturers open.

“We want to thank the Utah Manufacturers Association, Cotopaxi, HM Cole, Utah State Mail, and all others involved with this project,” said Ben Hart, GOED’s deputy director and the state worker responsible for the initiative. “Through this project, we were able to distribute over a million free masks to Utahns. We could not have done this without the work and volunteer efforts of all who were involved. We hope Utahn’s benefited from this project as we do what we can to help try and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The imitative filled over 280,000 household orders. The program also provided masks to all K-12 school kids, teachers, and faculty in the state. The program also sent masks to grocery stores in under-served areas and those in areas with a higher amount of COVID-19 cases.