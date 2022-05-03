PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Nestled away in the exclusive gated enclave of The Colony at White Pine Canyon sits a $42,000,000 home — Utah’s most expensive home that is.

“Monitor’s Rest” sits on five, private ski-in/ski-out acres and features almost 18,000 square feet of living space. The home — which was completed in the Fall of 2021, features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and an attached lockout guesthouse with eight custom built-in queen bed bunk rooms.

The fully furnished home also features indoor and outdoor spaces with pocketing doors including a view tower. An indoor and outdoor pool and hot tub are one of many amenities.

Monitor’s Rest was also winner of the distinguished Robb Report Best of the Best award for ‘Best Amenities.’

The bowling alley, rock climbing wall, tennis court, basketball court, aerial tower lounge, and spa may be thanked in part for this honor.

A narrative from Eric Logan, the architect of the home captures the essence perfectly:

“Located on an extraordinary site perched high in The Colony at White Pine Canyon on the slopes of Park City Mountain, this residential compound capitalizes on a broad panorama of the Wasatch front and the surrounding ski slopes. A guiding principle of the design was to knit the architecture into the site in a layered and timeless way that slowly reveals the generous program. Arriving at a high point on the site, the visual scale at the entry courtyard is kept to a single story with the emphasis on a horizontal and linear aesthetic that shelters and veils the rest of the site beyond. A more dynamic and vertical scale is presented upon entering the three-story atrium. The house unfolds to the south and west in a number of rectangular volumes that capture different views and natural light opportunities all under a few simple and expansive roof forms that provide relief and a juxtaposition against the dramatic skyline and backdrop of mature Aspen and Fir trees. The material palette wraps the upper level with a rich charred cedar and patinated copper with a thin steel window system, all resting on top of a textural stone plinth base that grounds the building into the sloping terrain.”

The kitchen features two islands with quartzite countertops, oak cabinetry, and hardwood floors throughout the room.

The formal living room features walls of glass, exposed steel columns throughout, and plenty of natural light. Plastered in the center — a $140,000 couch.

Monitor’s Rest is located at 253 White Pine Canyon Road in Park City and is currently being offered at $42,000,000. A full in-depth tour of the home can be watched here.