LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – One year ago, landscapers at the Utah State University Extension in Logan took their skills to the next level to create a patriotic display for Independence Day.

In the video above, first shared to USU Extension’s Instagram, you can see the stars and stripes like you may have never seen them before – mowed into USU’s quad.

You may think you’re a lawn master, but could you paint the U.S. flag in your lawn? Let us know in the comment section here.