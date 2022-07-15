SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s no secret that home sales across the Wasatch Front have skyrocketed in recent years — some since last year.

The housing market in Utah was booming over the last couple of months, but new data shows that home sales have actually dipped — hitting a new 10-year low.

Salt Lake County, Utah County, Davis County, Tooele County, and Weber County all saw a drop in sales over the past month.

ABC4 used data provided by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors to compare home prices in several Utah counties between 2021 and 2022.

Davis County

Davis County saw a 15.73% increase in median home sale price

Single-Family Multi-family 2021 $494,000 $353,000 2022 $595,900 $425,000 Davis County Statistics

Salt Lake County

Salt Lake County saw a 15.96% increase in median home sale price

Single-family Multi-family 2021 $550,000 $370,000 2022 $628,000 $450,000 Salt Lake County Statistics

Utah County

Utah County saw a 17.50% increase in median home sale price

Single-family Multi-family 2021 $520,000 $350,000 2022 $617,062 $422,500 Utah County Statistics

Tooele County

Tooele County saw a 16.67% increase in median home sale price

Single-family Multi-family 2021 $430,000 $270,500 2022 $510,000 $364,900 Tooele County Statistics

Weber County

Weber County saw a 16.29% increase in median home sale price

Single-family Mult-family 2021 $402,250 $316,500 2022 $488,227 $371,500 Weber County Statistics

A new report by Redfin reveals that home cancelations have hit their highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. Nationally, 60,000 housing deals were canceled by buyers in June because of higher interest rates. That’s equivalent to 14.9% of the number of homes that were put under contract during that month.

Right now, the housing market is cooling since interest rates have reached nearly 5% in recent weeks.