SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! We’re more or less repeating the weather we had yesterday as we remain sandwiched between low pressure to our west and high pressure to the east. Temperatures will run just below average, similar to yesterday, and make for a pleasant day throughout Utah.

Daytime highs will make it into the mid-80s along Wasatch Front, with Wasatch Back seeing daytime highs in the 70s and 80s. In southern Utah, highs will range in the 80s and 90s. Given that we’re between two systems, gusty winds are also expected through the day, with the strongest winds likely to be found east of I-15.

Also, with a slight uptick in moisture, isolated showers, and thunderstorms will be possible in the northern half of the state, with the best chance coming in the afternoon and evening hours. Any severe storms are unlikely, but storms that develop will be capable of strong outflow winds, lightning, small hail, and locally heavy precipitation.

In southeastern Utah, with the combination of the warmth, wind, and low relative humidity, there is a critical fire risk in San Juan County with an elevated fire risk that touches southeastern eastern portions of Kane, Garfield, Wayne, and southern Grand Counties.

The Red Flag Warning for San Juan County and southeastern Grand County has been extended until 8 p.m. Thursday. Over the next couple of days, refrain from any outdoor burning as any fire that sparks would likely spread quickly. If traveling in that region, do your part to avoid accidental sparks by tying up chains on your vehicles, and never park your hot car over tall, dry grasses.

Changes are brewing for the close of our workweek. Tomorrow, the upper-level low keeps meandering through the Great Basin and crosses Utah. We’ll continue to hold onto moisture potential, but with a slight uptick in moisture statewide, a few storms south of I-70 in the high terrain looks possible. Overall, this system lacks deep moisture, so the wet weather potential stays isolated at most.

By Friday, the low pressure begins to exit to the east allowing for high pressure to settle in. By the end of the weekend into early next week, we will likely see daytime highs climb to the mid and upper 90s along the Wasatch Front while St. George enters a stretch of 100°+ heat. Summer-like temperatures are right around the corner, so enjoy these cooler and pleasant days while you can! Stay tuned for how long that ridge of high-pressure impacts Utah!

