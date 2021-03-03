‘A literal minefield’: City of South Jordan suing owner of house with explosives

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The City of South Jordan is suing a homeowner, alleging the house needs to be demolished before it creates a dangerous situation due to the explosives within it.

Court documents obtained by ABC4 outline the lawsuit against Ryan McManigal, who is currently incarcerated in Salt Lake County.

In July, authorities say McManigal made numerous threats to local business owners and law enforcement and was seen walking his yard with an AR-15 type rifle. After learning McManigal was unlawfully in possession of a firearm, and in response to safety concerns, authorities met to execute a “very high-risk warrant” to search his home and truck.

Following a stand-off between law enforcement and McManigal, officers began searching his South Jordan home. Court documents say they “found gallons and gallons of suspicious liquids as well as what appeared to be bomb-making equipment.”

This caused hundreds of residents to be evacuated while officials worked to address the explosives found in the home. Two planned detonations were completed at home.

McManigal was charged with felony aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, discharge of a firearm, and criminal mischief along with misdemeanor possession of a deadly assault weapon and violation of a protective order. In August, the Salt Lake District Attorney added two counts of third-degree felony criminal mischief and three misdemeanor discharge in connection with an incident in which neighbors heard gunshots.

The lawsuit by the City of South Jordan says officials found “scores of kilograms” of TATp, a liquid that, in the amount of just one gram, can cause serious injury to a person in McManigal’s house. While 15 grams of TATp – about the weight of a AA battery – can completely demolish a mailbox, officials say they found “an amount sufficient to entirely demolish the McManigal House and severely damage if not flatten most of his neighbor’s homes.”

Court documents say bomb technicians were able to remove most of the dangerous materials from McManigal’s home, either by physical removal or planned detonations. When officials detonated the material in the basement, it reportedly caused load-bearing walls to bow and lifted the entire first floor of the home several inches off the foundation.

After emergency crews left the scene, the lawsuit alleges McManigal’s relatives began making repairs to the home. In late October, one of those individuals was working in the basement and suffered serious injuries when an explosion occurred. Authorities say the individual stepped on crystalized TATp, which is more unstable than the liquid form, which caused an explosion.

The court document says it is unknown and cannot be known if any additional TATp remains in the home. In addition, authorities say “there is no reliable and safe way to detect much less ameliorate the TaTp that remains in the McManigal House.”

“The McManigal House is and will remain a literal minefield until the structure is demolished,” the City of South Jordan alleges in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit calls the home a threat to the public because of potential future explosions. The City asks for judgment on “tearing down the home, burning the home, and disposing of the debris” with it being done “under the supervision of fire and explosive experts.” Further, the City of South Jordan asks for an order declaring the house “a public and private nuisance,” that removing the house be done under their control, and “an award of damages for the cost [the City has] incurred and will continue to incur for securing” the home.

A future court date has yet to be set.