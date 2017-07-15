A Legacy in Law Enforcement: Behind the Badge with Sgt. Mary Winters

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 UTAH) Her father and uncle were police officers. Her cousin is a police officers. And she knew she wanted to be a cop when she was in kindergarten.

Sergeant Mary Winters is a 21 year police veteran who has had more than a half dozen titles and jobs with the South Salt Lake Police Department. And she’s this week’s Behind the Badge police profile. “It’s the best job in the department.” “I get out on the street. I get to arrest bad guys. I get to work with the men – go out on calls.” Sgt.Winters is talking about her current job – overseeing her patrol unit at the South Salt Lake Police Department. “The best part about being a patrol sergeant is you get to help shape the future of the department because you mentor the guys.” Spoken like an experienced veteran officer. And that is exactly what she is.

For 21 years she has served and protected. One year at the University of Utah and 20 with South Salt Lake.

And it all goes back to a decision she made 40 years ago. “I’ve always wanted to be a police officer. In Kindergarten when they said draw a picture of what yo want to be when you grow up – I drew a picture of a cop.” A big reason for that – police officers were part of her family. And she says they were good examples in and out of uniform. “Not only did my cousins, uncle and my dad help people at work – but when they were off duty too. They were the guys who, when something went wrong – you always knew they could handle it.”

Sgt Winters started out as a patrol officer. Then she was assigned as a community resource officer. “We helped with neighborhood watch and community events and it was more getting out and meeting people and helping them solve their problems.” She then had a chance to work as a K9 officer for three years. “It’s very satisfying when you can train a dog that has no experience and you train them to find drugs and find bad guys and track people. And they’re successful in that.” Sgt. Winters says her next assignment – investigations – working as a detective. “You learn a whole new side of law enforcement. And it’s very detailed oriented and if you like to solve puzzles and problems – that’s the place to be.” “It was fun to have nothing and then find clues and build a case from there up to finding a suspect and prosecution.” She also served as a part time motorcycle cop, arson investigator and she spent time on bike patrol. “I’ve been fortunate to have had a lot of experiences in this department.” But not all of those experiences were pleasant – the 46-year-old says there have been some nerve-racking moments – like the call about a man waving a gun and making threats. “He sees me and then the next he does is ducks behind some bushes – hides behind some bushes.” “He pops back up and I see em and he has this thing in his hand. It’s wrapped up in something and it’s dark.” “And I’m like if he raises that gun to hurt me or someone else I’m going to have to shoot this guy.” “And were giving him orders to drop it and come out and the next thing I know he throws it down and that was the biggest relief of my life when he threw it out and walked out.”

Sgt Winters loves being an officer and loves working with the men and women in her department. And she wants the people of Utah to know serving and protecting isn’t just a motto – it’s what police officers are all about. “We don’t do it for the money or the recognition its because we care and we want to help people.” “It’s the little things that the public doesn’t see that brings us the most satisfaction in our job and its why we do it.”