‘It’s winter, it’s cold outside’ | A last hope for SLC’s unsheltered is coming to an end

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – An unofficial community that serves as the last resort for some of Salt Lake City’s unsheltered will be closed down.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced on Tuesday changes to Camp Last Hope located in the area of 1276 South and 500 West.

“It will be closed to camping beginning tomorrow, but the abatement has been briefly postponed until Thursday,” said Mayor Mendenhall during a Salt Lake City Council work session.

In anticipation for the camp’s removal, the unsheltered who live there are beginning to move.

“At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to survive,” said Talia Benitez. “We’re all just trying to make it. It’s winter. It’s cold outside.”

Benitez, 33, works as a full-time certified nurse assistant.

Due to a prior eviction from unforseen circumstances, she hasn’t been able to find housing.

For the past six years, she’s lived on the streets. Most recently, at Camp Last Hope.

“It’s not really a choice,” she says. “I didn’t have family I could run to.”

Tyeise Bellamy runs the camp and advocates on behalf of the unsheltered.

“We’ve been here since the 11 of December.”

Back in December ABC4 first spoke with Bellamy about the camp. Shortly afterwards, a donor stepped forward offering to raise money to buy permanent land to set up a community for the unsheltered.

In the weeks that followed, Bellamy has had two meetings with Mendenhall’s office.

“The options are either they go to rehab, detox or they go to a shelter.”

Bellamy says more than 130 people are living in the camp from ages 19 to 67.

“We could have had them in permanent housing a longtime ago,” said Bellamy. “We’re happy to say the mayor’s office is finally starting to come and offer resources and open up those doors that have been closed.”