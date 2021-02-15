A COVID-19 long haulers journey to getting the vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – More than 525,000 Utahns have received the COVID-19 vaccine. And while some symptoms can occur with the shot, how does it affect long haulers – or the people with symptoms that persist after getting the virus?

Ruslana Parker said she had COVID-19 almost 11 months ago now.

“It started with body aches, fatigue, fever,” she said about her symptoms.

Some of those symptoms, she said, continue to linger.

“Some things are getting better, and it kind of goes in waves,” Parker said.

Parker is considered a COVID-19 long hauler for her long-term symptoms of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that the vaccine should not be withheld from those with prior infection.

Parker is a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit nurse, and she was excited to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to protect herself and others.

Following the first dose, she did not have a reaction to it.

“I had a little bit of a sore shoulder,” Parker said.

The second dose she did.

“I received the vaccine, I started to have intense body aches and fever,” Parker said.

Those body aches lasting for some time.

“It’s kinda like you experience mini COVID for 12 to 24 hours,” Parker said. “I think it’s better than experiencing it for two or three weeks or end up in the hospital.”

Her symptoms began to subside after 24-hours, she said – noting it is worth it to be more fully protected against the virus.

Anyone who gets the vaccine could experience short-term pain and swelling from the shot, and fever, chills, tiredness or a headache, according to the CDC.

However, it’s strongly recommended those eligible get the vaccine.