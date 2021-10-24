‘A contagious smile’: Friends and family memorialize Isaiah Valerio, shot and killed Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Friends and family held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening to remember the life of 21-year-old Isaiah Valerio.

Valerio’s father told ABC4 he wanted privacy so we did not attend the vigil. However, we spoke to friends who described Valerio as having the most contagious smile and was always in a good mood.

One of his friends sent this message to us:

“He was always the life of the party, his smile always brightened anyone’s day. He always cared for those around him and he would put other people first before him. He was so goofy and always tried to crack a joke, his personality was unique and he is going to be missed by many. He was a genuine soul and the best dancing partner.”

We were told at this time the family is asking for any and all donations to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here to help.

Salt Lake City Police said they are looking for the suspect, 20-year-old Roy Anthony Duran. Police describe him with tattoos on his right hand and right forearm, along with a tattoo on his neck and below his right ear.

SLCPD said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Homicide detectives are still investigating the events surrounding the incident. They believe some sort of disturbance caused the fatal shooting.

Officers also believe several key eyewitnesses with critical information left the scene before police arrived. Authorities are asking anyone with information on this case or who may have photos or video of the moments surrounding the shooting to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-195834.

If anyone knows the suspect’s whereabouts, they should immediately call 911.