A city for skyscrapers: developments and construction make way in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It seems as if Salt Lake City was been under construction for quite a while, which raises the question; how is the city growing exactly? and what more is to come?

In a research study conducted by Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute of the University of Utah, the state’s current population is estimated to grow from 3,389,467 to 5,827,810 by the end of 2065.

With an influx of nearly 2.5 million people, in the next twenty years, Salt Lake builders are anxious to construct profitable and desirable living space.

According to the CMD group, there are more than 10 housing developments in the works, one of those being a large skyscraper centered in the heart of Salt Lake City. Broadway Place is located near the northeast corner of 200 east and 300 south. According to local blog, Building Salt Lake, the newly revamped tower is expected to bring 359 residential units to the area on 26 floors of the 31 story-building, leaving 5,800 square feet of space for ground-floor retail.

Officials anticipate starting the building process for the Broadway tower in the summer months.

“At 335 feet, the new residential tower will sit in the top 10 of the capital city’s highest,” they share.

According to Building Salt Lake, once the tower is completed it will then become Utah’s tallest building.

Rendering courtesy of Worthington/Building Salt Lake



Other projects and developments include: the Main Street Apartments, 95 State, Liberty Sky, Kensington Tower and the Convention Center Hotel.

Building Salt Lake says each project listed above is expected to alter Salt Lake City’s skyline as all tower over at least 24 stories high.

