WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A shooting occurred at a West Valley City apartment complex early Saturday morning that left one man dead and another in critical condition.

West Valley City Police say that officers responded to the scene at East Gate Apartments shortly after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, they encountered a large group of people, which one officer described as a “chaotic scene.”

The officers were able to enter the apartment where the shooting victims were located, finding two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men are reportedly in their mid-20s.

Officers with WVCPD offered aid to the two men, as did West Valley City Fire officials.

The two victims were taken to the hospital, where authorities say one of the victims succumbed to his injuries, while the other remains in critical but stable condition.

West Valley City Police say that they do have leads in the case, but no suspect information is currently available.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.