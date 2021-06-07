A challenge worth a thousand words: Join this Utah selfie challenge

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – As many continue to heal themselves from the chaos that was 2020, school leaders are prompting community members to join the Canyons Living challenge.

On June 7, the Canyons School District is inviting citizens to engage in a challenge that will bring comfort and peace.

“We’re tired, and that’s OK,” writes the Canyons School District. “This year was a doozy. But summer is here, and with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control encouraging us to get vaccinated and back to normal, it’s now possible to resume the activities that bring us comfort and peace.”

According to event organizers, for this year’s Canyons Living challenge, Canyon School District employees are snapping “Healing Selfies.”

But what does that mean and how can you get involved?

Well, school leaders explain healing selfies are simply pictures you snap of yourself doing an activity that nourishes your health, whether physically or mentally.

“The challenge officially starts today, and already our colleagues are showcasing such stress-busting techniques as rediscovering a hobby, finding focus through mindfulness, reading a book, reconnecting with family and friends, or enjoying a cool drink in the shade,” they share.

Those wanting to participate are invited to snap a picture and then post to social media with the hashtag #CanyonsLiving.

“It helps to live in such beautiful surroundings with abundant recreational opportunities. We call it #CanyonsLiving for a reason,” they add.