A ‘calm and quiet’ day in Washington D.C. for Utah National Guard members

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News) – Members of the Utah National Guard continued to provide security in Washington D.C. during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Members stationed themselves around the nation’s capital Wednesday morning – where Captain Belnap told ABC4 News things are going well.

“Our mission for today’s inauguration was the same mission we’ve been holding the last couple days,” Belnap said.

Service men and women are providing security at the 59th presidential inauguration.

“We were not able to see the motorcade of the president drive by,” Belnap said. “Unfortunately, none of us were able to see the inauguration take place because of our mission and our duty providing security.”

On the streets of Washington D.C., Belnap described the view.

“There will be people with cameras taking pictures, news reporters outside the gate doing some interviews,” he said.

Aside from that, Belnap said it’s been a quiet day in the city.

“The atmosphere here is as it was the other day – it is calm, it is quiet,” Belnap said. “That’s what we were all hoping for and we’re optimistic it’s going to continue that way throughout tonight and hopefully in the upcoming days.”

Although heightened security measures are being taken, he said it’s still an honor to be in Washington D.C. on this historic day.

“It’s something that is really personal for each and every one of us to be able to take part in and participate in this event,” Belnap said.

He said members will stay in the area as long as they are needed.

