A bill blocking transgender youth from some gender affirming treatments may be getting softened

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) – A bill that would block transgender youth from medically transitioning may be getting softened, in an attempt to reach a compromise. Originally the bill would have stopped doctors from performing gender-affirming surgeries or treatments on trans youth under the age of 18.Now, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Rex Shipp says a substitute bill is in the works, allowing some types of treatments. But some advocates for Transgender people say this change isn’t a compromise in any way.

The substitute bill would allow the use of puberty blockers and hormone treatments, with informed consent. “That involves a psychologist working with anyone who is brought to them with this concern for a period of time. They cannot start on any puberty blockers or hormones until that period of time is satisfied,” says Rep. Shipp.

The bill would also discourage doctors from giving gender-affirming treatments to transgender people… By allowing transgender patients to sue doctors until patients turn 30. “One of these children, if they get to a point later in life and realize, ‘look I’m not really transgender,’ there can be a call of action against the doctors for the process,” says Shipp. He says the purpose of the bill is to protect the youth. “I wish the parents would do all they could to help them wait, get them the mental help that they need to get through the process until they’re more mature,” he says.

But Sue Robbins of the Equality Utah Transgender Advisory Council says the bill is an attempt to block medically proven healthcare from Transgender youth.

“All the major professional organizations say that this healthcare is correct and appropriate and affirming for our transgender youth,” says Robbins.

Robbins also says the bill could be dangerous, as trans people whose gender is not affirmed have higher levels of suicidal ideation.

“Just everything they can find to make life difficult for us, or even unmanageable, they’re trying to put that in place, so that they can drive us back in the closet, so they don’t see us anymore. It’s discriminatory and it’s hateful,” she says.