A baby gorilla and little leopard cubs make their debut at Hogle Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 News) – If you’re looking to see something new and rare at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, now you can, Amur Leopard cubs and a baby Gorilla.



Clair Hallyburton manages the Primates at Utah’s Hogle Zoo. She explained why the arrival of the baby gorilla in July is a big deal for the zo, “We haven’t had a baby gorilla here at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in a really, really long time.”







The little girl was born to first-time parents Jabali and Husani on July 6. The first successful birth of a Western Lowland Gorilla in the zoo’s history.



Hallyburton said, “It’s just so exciting. It’s been such a tough time in the world for everyone and it’s such a nice thing to come to work and see something so miraculous and be a part of it and be a part of this baby’s new life.”

Mom Jabali is very protected of her little one. Something she learned from her own Mom is who is still a part of this Gorilla Troop. The baby’s arrival makes this a three generation group.

Hallyburton explained, “Multi-generational groups is a very normal setting for gorillas to live in – so that’s what we always strive for.”



The little girl has not been named yet, but you could buy the opportunity at the zoo’s Rendezvous held in September.



Next stop on the Hogle Zoo baby tour takes us to Storm and Skye. The Amur Leopard cubs are five months old and the third set of cubs for Mom Zeya. While the cubs are cute, their birth is important for the species.



Middleton said, “The Amur Leopards are critically endangered, there are less than 100 of them in the wild, so this breeding program that we have is very important.”

Right now each of the babies has joined their specific exhibits and you can see them when you visit the Zoo. Just make sure you make a reservation before you make your trip.