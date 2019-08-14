Police looking for suspect who shot at newspaper delivery men in Weber County

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are looking for a man they said shot multiple rounds at two men out delivering newspapers early Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Courtney Ryan, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, their dispatchers received several 911 calls at about 5:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired in the area of 5000 South 500 West in Washington Terrace.

Ryan said two men delivering papers were confronted by a man after he pulled up behind them, got out of his car and asked why they were in the area.

When they explained who they were, the man didn’t seem to believe them then fired six rounds in the direction of the vehicle, causing damage to the car.

Ryan said they are unsure why the man didn’t believe them or exactly what the circumstances were. They are still looking for the suspects who left the area in a dark-colored sedan.

There were no injuries to either of the men.

The case is still under investigation. Additional details will be released once more information is obtained.

What others are reading: