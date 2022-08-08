SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Folks over at hip hop radio station “U92” KUUU Salt Lake City say that they will be announcing a location for a 92-cent gas giveaway Monday.

The announcement, which will be held on-air at 3 p.m. on 92.5FM radio, is a part of a rebranding effort from the team over at the station.

“We’re saying goodbye to U but not 92,” the station says.

U92 will be changing to 92.5 “The Beat,” shifting to play more classic hip-hop to cater to a somewhat older audience.

They’re looking to create some buzz for the change, and have been playing Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux’s viral song “Jiggle Jiggle” on repeat since Friday.

The 92-cent gas giveaway will reportedly last for 92 minutes, with gas starting to pump at 5 p.m.

There will also be DJs from the station spinning records for the event for drivers who head over to the event.