Davis County man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a child

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused a child he met online.

40-year-old Phillip Brandon Stokes was arrested on Monday for several crimes, including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

According to arresting documents, on July 27, police received reports of Stokes communicating online with an 11-year-old girl. The reports said stokes was having conversations that were “sexual in nature” with the child.

Stokes claimed to be 17-years-old throughout the conversations, arresting documents show.

After further investigation, officers discovered Stokes allegedly coerced the 11-year-old girl to send him graphic images.

Police said Stokes met with the child in person on multiple occasions, where he allegedly sexually abused her.

On one of the occasions, the victim told Stokes to stop “20 times,” arresting documents show

On Aug. 2, police executed a search warrant at Stokes’ home, where authorities say he admitted to owning the social media account used to contact the 11-year-old.

Arresting documents show that Stokes allegedly admitted to the crimes, and later said he deleted the social media accounts he used to communicate with the girl after he believed the incident was reported to law enforcement. He also allegedly admitted to investigators that he sexually abused at least two other children.