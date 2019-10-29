911 call released in Utah Lake boat rescue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Two fishermen are lucky to be alive after they were rescued from Utah Lake Saturday night. ABC4 News obtained the 911 call the boaters made as they waited for help. 

The two fishermen, aged 52 and 56, waited in the cold water for more than 40 minutes, hanging on to the submerged vessel and praying that their phone wouldn’t get water damage. They stayed on the phone with dispatch waiting for a volunteer Search and Rescue boat to save them. 

The men had life jackets in the boat, but they weren’t wearing them and when the weather turned they didn’t have time to put them on.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said, “If you’re going to be out on the water, make sure that you’re well prepared. If you have a life jacket put it on. We’re not over-dramatizing this by saying that by doing those things you increase your chance of survival; those guys last night are lucky to be alive.”

Listen to the 911 call in the story above. 

Latest headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

911 call released in Utah Lake boat rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 call released in Utah Lake boat rescue"

Beer Changeover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Changeover"

Does dark chocolate make us happy?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Does dark chocolate make us happy?"

Sinkhole swallows bus on Pittsburgh street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sinkhole swallows bus on Pittsburgh street"

Going Agg Episode 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Going Agg Episode 4"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories