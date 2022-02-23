SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today is “Afghan Day on the Hill” in the State of Utah. To kick the day off, Gov. Spencer Cox met in the Gold Room of the Capitol with lawmakers, volunteers, and Afghan refugees to give an update on the state’s effort to resettle more than 900 refugees into the Beehive State.

“Whatever we went through was a nightmare and it has never been easy for us, and it will never be easy,” Saida Emami told ABC4. Emami and her family, including her two-year-old daughter, are just a few of more than 900 refugees to now call Utah home. According to the governor, this is the single biggest resettlement effort in the state’s history.

“This effort was unprecedented in the pace and rate of arrivals that really made it challenging for all of us,” Refugee Services Director Asha Parekh emphasized. The effort began after the United States withdrew all American troops from Afghanistan at the end of August 2021.

“We were the lucky few from among our people that we managed to be evacuated,” Emami stated. She added: “From the chaos that happened, and then moving to Qatar, and then base to base, and coming to Utah, it’s been an overwhelming transition. Sometimes you don’t find enough words to explain what you’re really going through and what you’ve gone to in your lifetime.”

“The Afghans now in Utah were critical allies to the U.S. government in Afghanistan and they bring a host of talents, abilities and life experience to our labor force,” said Gov. Cox. “They arrived in Utah with permission to work and we are helping them secure good jobs. They will be a wonderful addition in filling much needed vacancies in the state.”

Emami told ABC4 that she worked with foreign governments and international news organizations while living in Afghanistan. It is for that reason that she cannot reach out to the family members who were left behind in the chaos of the mass evacuations. “We still can’t speak with them because we’re scared for their safety,” she said.

According to Gov. Cox, the initial phase of resettlement is now coming to an end. This involved housing nearly all 900 refugees. However, 220 still need long-term housing. The governor said that will require 50 housing units. “We recognize the housing challenges being felt throughout the state,” said Gov. Cox. “We also know that having a safe and secure place to live is a critical need for Afghans building a new life in Utah. Our goal is to have everyone housed by the end of March.”

The state, refugee resettlement agencies and Utahns worked with the Utah Afghan Community Fund and raised $1 million. The money has already purchased cellphones and laptops for the new families. Gov. Cox said, “I’m always amazed and never surprised by the generosity of Utahns.”

The state is moving into phase two of resettlement which consists of education, training and employment. “There are limitless opportunities right now. Every single industry in Utah has shortages, so we’ll try to find a way to match them up as closely as we can,” Gov. Cox added.

Emami told ABC4 that, as a woman in Afghanistan, she had to fight to make it as a professional and to prove her worth. Starting over in the United States means that is something she will have to do once again. She added, “You have to go through and prove yourself from everything, all over again. Everything is hard. The good part is that at least we’re looking forward for a bright future.” That future, she said, will be one that is stable for her daughter. Emami explained that as a child, she became a refugee when the Taliban took over her country. Now, as an adult, she finds herself a refugee once again. Thanks to Utahns taking her family in, she said she hopes her daughter will never have to face the turmoil that comes with being a refugee ever again.

According to the Office of the Governor: “Initial estimates for Afghan arrivals increased to just over 900 due to case size fluctuation (the number of people arriving in a group), people with connections to Utah choosing to resettle here and walk-ins who make their way to Utah on their own. Gov. Cox urged anyone with housing availability to send a message to refugeehousing@utah.gov.”

Learn more about needs and opportunities for support at:

Utah Refugee Services Office

Catholic Community Services of Utah

International Rescue Committee