9-year-old run over by vehicle, killed in Cedar City

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a family member’s vehicle in Cedar City late Thursday night.

Cedar City Police say they were called to a home on South Westview Drive for a single-vehicle accident.

They determined a minor was driving up a long gravel driveway when a family member, the young boy, tried to get into the moving vehicle.

The boy became caught under the vehicle and was run over. Family members, law enforcement, and emergency responders rendered CPR but were unsuccessful.

Cedar City Police are not identifying the victim and will not be filing charges in the case.

This is not the first incident of a child accidentally being run over by a family member in Utah this summer.

On the Fourth of July, a 2-year-old was struck and killed by a family member moving a vehicle in a driveway. The driver was unable to see the child in front of the vehicle, according to Payson Police. Authorities called it a “tragic accident.”

In early June, a 1-year-old was struck and killed by a car in a Clearfield driveway. Police tell ABC4.com a family member was moving a car and thought the child was behind a fence. Investigators say they believe this was an accident as well.