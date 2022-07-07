SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Brayden Long was just 9 years old.

“I wish he was here,” said friend Baylee, as she showed up at the scene of Wednesday’s crash with a sign and flowers.

On Wednesday, police say an SUV drifted into the shoulder of 11400 South and struck two boys on an electric bike. As of Thursday night, the other boy was still hospitalized.

Brayden Long, police announced Thursday, had died from his injuries.

“We just really miss him, and we wish he was here,” said friend Raylee.

Family spokesperson Sarah Riding says the family is reeling right now; Brayden is the second son the family has lost in less than six months.

Riding says Brayden loved to be outside — to be on adventures.

“He was always on an adventure. He was on an adventure yesterday,” said Riding.

“It was just a terrible, terrible accident, it was a terrible accident and it just affects so many different people,” added Riding.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.