SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he crashed a stolen car and injured a 9-year-old Tuesday afternoon.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the investigation began at 3:03 p.m. when officers located a stolen car parked near Andrew Avenue and West Temple Street.

As officers watched the car, they saw a man and a woman walk up to the stolen car and get inside.

When officers attempted to block the car to prevent the driver from getting away, the driver of the stolen car maneuvered around officers and took off, a press release states.



Courtesy: SLCPD

The car’s description was placed over the radio by officers to keep a lookout.

Officers nearby saw a crash involving the green stolen car and a white car at the intersection of 2100 South West Temple St. Witnesses reported seeing the man and woman run away from the crash.

Responding officers were able to take the woman into custody nearby.

The man was located near Utopia Avenue and 2100 South.

A 9-year-old who was in the white car was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of both suspects have not been released.