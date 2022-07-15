SOLDIERS SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – At least nine people have been injured in a car crash on SR-6 Friday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), SR-6 near milepost 211 was closed in both directions around 4 p.m. due to a critical injury crash injuring nine people.

UHP says they know that three cars were involved in the crash.

One car was heading westbound, while the other two were heading eastbound.

The cars involved were a Ford Explorer, Toyota Sienna, and a Honda Accord.

The injuries of the nine people involved range from minor to critical.

No other details have been released.

ABC4 will update this story once more information becomes available.