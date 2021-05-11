9 outdoor Utah locations for unforgettable family photographs

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: This is a shot of the Bonneville Salt Flats 100 miles west of Salt Lake City,Utah 24 July, 2001. The salt flats are the second largest in the world and there has been more land speed records set there then any place in the world. Salt Lake City will be the host of the 2002 Winter Olympics. AFP Photo/ Georgre FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4) – As the weather warms up, many Utahns will be heading outdoors to capture Springtime memories in the form of family photographs that will be treasured for years to come.

Here’s a list of popular and not-so-popular outdoor locations for family photos that offer gorgeous natural backdrops.

Utah State Capitol

The cherry blossoms may have already come and gone for the year, but the Capitol Building is still a beautiful place to take family photos with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The building itself also offers a picturesque backdrop.

Bonneville Salt Flats

The Bonneville Salt Flats offer a truly a one of a kind family photo opportunity. The 12 miles of hardened salt create a dramatic effect in photos.

Antelope Island

Antelope Island State Park offers gorgeous lake views and you might even run into the island’s multitude of interesting wildlife, including bison, deer, and sheep. You may want to bring insect repellent to ward off the bugs.

Daybreak

Daybreak is a picturesque community located in South Jordan. It features a lake, docks, and walking trails that all offer great photo opportunities.

Wheeler Historic Farm

This historic farm has countless natural photo backdrop opportunities. From the quaint barn with it’s sloping roof to the farm’s river and wooded trails, many families choose to make this their photo go-to location.

Silver Lake

Located up Big Cottonwood Canyon, Silver Lake is a picture-perfect location for family photos. You will be surrounded by towering mountains, statuesque pines, and a sparkling lake. Keep in mind that this area is often covered in snow during early Spring.

Jordan Pines

Jordan Pines Campground is another photo location in Big Cottonwood Canyon where many families choose to capture their photos. The natural landscape offers a backdrop of pines, mountains, rocks, and valleys.

Tibble Fork Resevoir

Tibble Fork Resevoir is a popular area for fishing, boating, boating, and hiking. With views of Mount Timpanogos as well as aspen and pine trees, this is a great place to capture iconic Utah family memories.

Memory Grove

Located right next to the Utah State Capitol Building, Memory Grove is a popular location for engagement, wedding, and family photos. The beautiful park is dedicated to monuments erected to remember fallen war veterans and features grassy areas, a stream, and rock bridge that all lend themselves to unforgettable photography.