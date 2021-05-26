9 eye-catching streets perfect for taking a stroll in Utah

Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a way to get out without spending any money? These Utah cities are perfect for window shopping, learning the history of the area, or just taking a relaxing walk.

Provo Center Street: This street has everything from thrift and antique stores to restaurants and book shops. While it’s great for browsing, it’s also a great street for just taking a stroll and enjoying the historic buildings.

Downtown Salt Lake City: Salt Lake City’s downtown area is home to notable Utah attractions such a the Eccles theater, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Temple Square, City Creek Shopping Center, and the City Library. The TRAX doesn’t charge any fare to travel between any of these locations once you are already in the area.

Eccles Theater







City Creek

Temple Square

The Conference Center at Temple Square on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Historic 25th Street in Ogden: Once home to brothels and bootleggers, this historic street now houses art galleries, pubs, shops, and even Ogden’s Farmers Market in the summer. Keep an eye out for the painted horses!

Photos courtesy of Visit Ogden

Downtown Logan: This college town is home to several theaters and many unique restaurants and businesses. The Center Street Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays, and the Logan Downtown Alliance hosts many events like the Summer Sidewalk Sale and Summer Arts Faire. History buffs won’t want to miss Logan’s Historic Main Street, which features buildings like the Logan Tabernacle and the Cache County Courthouse, which were built in the late 1800s.

Park City Main Street: Even if you’re not looking to spend a pretty penny (which you easily could), Park City Main Street is great for window shopping and has tons of choices when it comes to food. There is a farmers market on Sundays and is a great street for sightseeing. Visit historicparkcityutah.com to find a code for a free parking session.

(Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Avenues: Set on a grid system and away from the lively downtown area, the Avenues is a great area for walking. This historic neighborhood has lots of trees, shade, and greenery and is home to small businesses and galleries. It is also located near several trails if you would prefer to see more of the natural side of Utah.

Downtown Cedar City: This is another area with tons of history reflected in buildings on and around Cedar City’s Main Street. The street has several statues of notable Cedar City residents and the Union Pacific Railroad Depot.

Sugar House District: The trendy Sugar House District is known for its unique shopping and dining spots. Named for sugar beets planted by the pioneers who settled in Utah, the area boasts many local businesses for those looking for an experience outside of the average shopping mall. 2100 South and Highland Drive is a popular place for walking, shopping, and relaxing.

Courtesy: Slc.gov

Moab Main Street: Though best known for its national and state parks, Moab also has an exciting Main Street with gift shops, galleries, books stores, and places to buy outdoor gear. And many of the shops are locally owned.