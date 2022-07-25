UTAH (ABC4) – Fire Prevention Tech and the Ogden Fire Dept. extinguished nine abandoned campfires on Sunday, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fires reportedly had the potential to escape into grass and brush, “especially ones with trash on top” that could easily ignite and blow into grass.

The campfires were located in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, officials say.

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

(Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

“Please pack in, pack out and completely extinguish your campfires,” a post states from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

No further information is currently available.