Rudy Gobert partners with local cookie company for a sweet way to help kids in need

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rudy Gobert has teamed up with a local company for a pretty sweet way to help kids in need.

The Utah Jazz all-star is getting his own cookie named after him thanks to Chip Cookies Company.

Rudy Gobert’s Choconut Chip cookie is now available at Chip Cookies, with a portion of the sales going to “Rudy’s Kids Foundation,” a nonprofit organization aimed at protecting, empowering, and improving the lives of children.

Chip Cookies made the announcement on their Instagram page:

According to the company, the cookie is a “gourmet chip cookie stuffed with fresh coconut, mega milk chocolate chips, and rolled in toasted coconut.”

The cookie is available at all Chip Cookies Co. locations for pickup, delivery, and shipping nationwide.

However, Gobert isn’t the first Jazz player honored with having a cookie named after him.

In April, the company collaborated with Jazz guard Joe Ingles along with his wife Renae to release the autism cookie monster chip in honor of Autism Awareness Month