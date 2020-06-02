Live Now
81-year-old motorcyclist dies after a crash with wrong-way drunk driver

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 81-year-old motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a wrong-way driver on State Street Tuesday morning, Unified Police say.

Officers with the Unified Police Department responded to the crash around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near 7200 South and State Street.

Officials with the Unified Police Department say they believe the crash was caused by a drunk driver driving Northbound in the southbound lane.

The driver hit the motorcyclist, killing them, officials tell ABC4 News. The driver also hit another driver in a blue car, police say that driver was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. 

The drunk driver has been identified by police as 22-year-old Cesar Rivera Herrerataken, he has been taken into custody.

Southbound State Street at 7200 South will be closed for several hours.

