MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Larry Overton says he was attacked by a dog outside Oakridge Elementary School in Millcreek Friday, and authorities are still searching for the dog and its owner.

Overton said the incident happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. near the track.

At the hospital, he was told the dog bit down to his bone. Overton says the dog’s owner did not have her dog on a leash, and that the woman grabbed the dog and ran off after the attack.

If authorities can’t track down the owner within 24 hours, Overton says he will have to begin a series of rabies treatments.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Karl Carpenter with Salt Lake County Animal Services says, sometimes, people run because they’re worried their animal will be euthanized. He says that is the last thing they want to do.

The dog’s owner is described as a woman in her 40s with dark hair. Overton says the dog looked like a Pitbull with short brown and white hair.

Under Salt Lake County Ordinance 8.06.020, the woman could face a misdemeanor for not having the animal on a leash.

Owners are also required to report any animal attacks within 24 hours. If not, the woman could face a large fine and time behind bars.