80-year-old Lindon man rescued by park ranger dies at hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation released the name of a man who died following an incident at Quail Creek State Park.

Doug M. Schaerrer, an 80-year-old Lindon man, died at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. Schaerrer was initially transported to the hospital Tuesday after a park ranger pulled him from his sinking truck.

Just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, State Park Ranger Dylan Urban was dispatched to the boat ramp at Quail Creek State Park. Witnesses indicated that a man was stuck inside a truck pulling a trailered boat. The vehicle was backing down the boat ramp and becoming submerged in the water, according to officials.

Ranger Urban was reportedly able to break through the window of the truck and retrieve Schaerrer. Urban then performed CPR until additional emergency medical units responded to assist.

Schaerrer was then transported to the hospital, where officials say he later passed away.

Following the incident, Ranger Urban was taken to the hospital for evaluation of cuts and injuries sustained in the rescue. He was released after a few hours and is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident remains under investigation at the time of this release.