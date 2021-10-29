8-year-old struck while biking, Provo Police searching for suspect

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – After an 8-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in Provo, police are asking the community for help locating the suspect.

Provo Police say at around 5:18 p.m. Thursday, the boy was riding his bike near 200 N 800 W. After hitting the boy, the vehicle immediately left the scene.

Here is a map showing the area in which police say the crash happened:

The boy was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a newer model silver Nissan SUV with some minor front-end damage.

If you have a home or business near this location with surveillance cameras, Provo Police ask that you check around the time of 5:18 p.m. and contact the department if you have an image of the car.

If you have any information that might help locate the suspect vehicle or driver, Provo Police ask that you call them at 801-852-6210.