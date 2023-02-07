STANSBURY PARK, Utah (ABC4) – An 8-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a slide on the playground at Rose Springs Elementary School playground on Monday, Feb. 6.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was going down the slide when he fell to the ground.

The boy landed on the ground which was covered with bark. After the fall, officials said the boy was unconscious and received “life-saving measures” before being taken to a local hospital.

The boy was last reported as in stable but critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.