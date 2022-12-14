SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.

These nine individuals reportedly committed 18 counts of crimes, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering aiding and abetting.

According to the indictment document, they devised and executed the scheme to defraud customers from at least January 2016 to April 2022. The defendants recruited and paid “straw owners” so they could use their personal information to create Limited Liability Companies that sell dietary supplements.

With that, the defendants were then given access to merchant processing accounts that would be used to process the sale of the products. They allegedly transferred the proceeds of the scheme to their own accounts. They used the money to buy items such as a Lamborghini Urus, a 2020 Porsche 911 convertible, and a 2021 Nautique Paragon boat.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The defendants are: