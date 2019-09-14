8 in custody after shots fired on campus during Granger High football game

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Eight people are in custody after shots were fired on a high school campus during a football game in West Valley City.

Granite School District said shots were fired on the campus of Granger High School during Friday night’s homecoming football game against Hunter High.

Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley said a fight broke out near the football stadium just before 9 p.m.

Granite police officers were approaching the group to intervene when a weapon was produced and two shots were fired. Horsley said the shots fired may have been “warning shots,” and no one was injured.

Eight individuals were detained for questioning. Granite police are working to determine how many of the individuals were actually involved versus walking by.

Horsley confirmed that none of the individuals who were taken into custody are associated with either school.

“It’s very disappointing and disheartening that individuals who have nothing to do with this school or the opponent this evening showed up on campus and tried to cause something,” said Horsley.

Horsley said the incident occurred far enough from the game that many of the attendees were unaware that anything had happened.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

