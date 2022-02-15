78-year-old woman charged for fatally running over Roy cyclist

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An elderly woman has been charged after she accidentally ran over a Roy cyclist three times, killing him.

Gloria Palmer, 78, was charged with with criminal negligent homicide on Jan. 3 after she ran over Warren Yoshio Watanabe, 62, back in September 2021, charging documents state.

On September 20, 2021, officers responded to reports of a traffic accident involving a car and a person on a bicycle at the Kents Market Shopping Area.

When police arrived on the scene they found the cyclist lying in the road and reported him having difficulty breathing.

The man was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries including several broken ribs, a damaged liver, a damaged kidney, and internal bleeding. The man died on Sept. 25, 2021 as a result of his injuries.

Police spoke with Palmer at the scene of the accident and she told officers that she thought she had hit something on the ground, reversed her vehicle, and then realized she ran over the cyclist, court records state.

Video footage shows Palmer pulling out of the parking lot in her car when she struck the cyclist. After she stopped momentarily, she drove forward and hit the mans bicycle. Palmer then backed up, attempted to “maneuver around the bicycle, drove forward, ran over the victim while he was lying on the ground and then backed up over the top of him.”