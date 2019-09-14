78-year-old man with dementia reported missing out of Cache County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Authorities in Cache County are asking for public’s help finding a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Cache County officials said Faun Murdock left a location in Providence to get mail in his 2006 red Mercury Milan sedan at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials said Murdock was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

If you see him, you’re asked to call the Cache County Dispatch Center at 435-753-7555.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing"

Popeyes introduces bring your own bun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes introduces bring your own bun"

Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative"

Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary"

Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories