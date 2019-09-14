78-year-old man with dementia reported missing out of Cache County

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Authorities in Cache County are asking for public’s help finding a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.
Cache County officials said Faun Murdock left a location in Providence to get mail in his 2006 red Mercury Milan sedan at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials said Murdock was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black pants.
If you see him, you’re asked to call the Cache County Dispatch Center at 435-753-7555.
