SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Workforce Services (DWS) is hosting a statewide virtual job fair on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Around 75 employers in Utah are reportedly expected to participate in the free event. They are looking to hire thousands of open positions across the Beehive State, according to a release.

Those positions will be available within a number of industries, including government, healthcare, construction, education, transportation, automotive, e-commerce, and more.

Here is a complete list of participating employers.

If you’re looking to attend, DWS says to come prepared with your resume and a professional photo to upload to your profile.

The virtual event will feature a “digital floor plan with rows of booths, each representing an employer,” the release states.

Once you click on a booth, you can see the company profile as well as their open positions. You can also chat with a hiring representative, according to the release.

Employers will reportedly be scheduling interviews, hosting one-on-one video chats, and even making job offers on the spot.

You can access the event via a computer or smartphone. The job fair will take place Thursday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Before attending, you should pre-register here and create an account or sign in to ‘my Job Search.’ On the day of the fair, log back in to ‘my Job Search’ to join.

There will reportedly also be two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. These workshops are meant to help job seekers get the most out of the job fair.

“If a new job is on your new year’s resolution list, I encourage you to attend the virtual job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “Whether you are looking for your first job or to find the next step in your career, the virtual job fair offers an easy way to meet with multiple employers at the same time.”

If you’re looking for a job, you can always search the more than 40,000 openings listed here.