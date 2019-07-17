74-year-old woman killed while cutting down trees in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 74-year-old woman died after a tree fell and hit her in the head while she was cutting down trees near her family cabin on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, a resident of West Valley City, was using a chainsaw to cut down dead trees around her family cabin in Manor Lands, in eastern Summit County sometime between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A tree, being supported by the tree she was cutting, fell and hit the woman in the head, causing a fatal head injury to the woman.

The woman was found by a friend, who was helping remove debris from the area.

The name of the woman is not being released pending notification of the woman’s family.

