74-year-old man charged for sexually assaulting woman in nursing home

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 74-year-old man has been charged for sexually assaulting a woman in a nursing home.

According to a probable cause statement, David Scott Watson physically and sexually assaulted the victim in her apartment in Davis County.

Watson is said to have entered the woman’s apartment at the assisted living facility. He was reportedly wearing a dark robe and black type gloves and had no shoes.

Officials say Watson covered the woman’s mouth with a gloved hand which made it difficult for her to breathe.

Arresting documents stated that Watson repeatedly punched the woman’s face, jaw, and chest causing the woman major bruising around her jaw, chest, and arms.

Watson then pulled her clothing off and sexually assaulted her.

The woman repeatedly told Watson no and attempted to resist but due to her limited physical ability, police say she was unable to push him away.

Arresting documents state that Watson told he woman he will come back and assault her again the next day but tripped and fell in the living room while he was trying to leave but was unable to get up for a few minutes.

The victim was also unable get up and said, “Alexa call 911.” but documents state that Watson immediately shouted, “Alexa, no don’t call.”

This happened several times but no contact was ever made.

Eventually, Watson was reportedly able to get up and left the apartment. However, he left a small bloodstain in the area he had fallen.

Documents state that Police found Watson disposing a trash bag of cloth gloves and blue flannel robe in a nearby dumpster of a restaurant shortly after police were dispatched.

He also had a large scrape on the top of his head.

Watson has multiple charges of object rape, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and two counts of multiple sex abuse.