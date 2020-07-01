72-year-old Provo man dies after apparent medical emergency

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 72-year-old Provo man died after experiencing an apparent medical crisis while hiking the Timpanogos Cave trail with his family.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man who reportedly suffered a medical emergency and collapsed on the trail at Timpanogos Cave National Monument in American Fork Canyon.

24-year-old Utah man drowns at Deer Creek Reservoir

Investigators say the incident happened when the 72-year-old man and his family were hiking the trail with family when they stopped for a break. The man reportedly leaned over and collapsed, falling to the ground.

The man sustained a relatively minor head injury, but investigators say he was not breathing and had no pulse. CPR began immediately and continued until deputies, Lone Peak Fire, and LifeFlight arrived.

Police identify victim in West Valley City shooting

Efforts to revive the man were not successful and he was pronounced dead on scene, according to investigators. His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The man’s name is not being released to allow adequate time for family members to be notified.