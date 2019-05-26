Local News

72-year-old man on trial for sexually abusing 10 year-old girls, sentenced to jail for DUI

The man was charged in January on five counts sexual abuse of a child

By:
Posted: May 26, 2019 / 03:35 PM MDT / Updated: May 26, 2019 / 03:36 PM MDT

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 72-year-old man currently facing charges of sexually abusing two 10-year-old girls was sentenced to jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance he got earlier in the month.

According to court records, Francisco Aguado was sentenced Thursday to serve the 14 days in jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on May 11, 2019.

Aguado was also ordered to pay $1420 fine and will be on probation for that conviction for a year. 

Aguado is currently charged with five counts first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child after two ten-year old girls came forward and said Aguado had sexually abused them on several occasions. 

According to court documents, one of the girls disclosed during an interview at the Children's Justice Center that Aguado had touched her inappropriately, both over and under the clothing, multiple times at his home in Provo. 

Another girl disclosed Aguado would kiss her on the mouth, and touch her inappropriately under her clothing multiple times. Aguado had told the girls not to tell anyone, documents state.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 29. 

A background check of Aguado shows he has multiple criminal convictions since 2014 including violation of a protective order, assault, attempted assault of a prisoner, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft or possession of stolen property, and several convictions of drug possession. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 

UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail

Press conference: Vernal woman charged in death of 3-year-old stepdaughter

Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals

Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Local News Stories

Download Our Apps Today

ABC4 Utah News App
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Apple Store
Download the ABC4 Utah News App on the Google Play Store
ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App
Download the ABC4 Utah Pinpoint Weather App

Trending Video

  • Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

    Inside Utah Politics watchdog group

  • Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

    Logan Police searching for 5-year-old girl last seen at 2 a.m.Saturday

  • Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

    Victim in fatal crash on I- 215 identified as West Valley City man

  • RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

    RAW VIDEO: Vehicle fully-engulfed following crash on I-215 in West Valley City

  • RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

    RSL beats Atlanta on last-second shot by Savarino

  • Our newest American neighbors

    Our newest American neighbors

  • Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

    Pedophiles hunting kids through apps

  • New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

    New privacy rules for genealogy DNA website could hamper cold cases

  • I-84 murder suspect arrested

    I-84 murder suspect arrested

  • Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

    Cottonwood rallies to win 5A baseball title, 6-5

  • Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

    Pleasant Grove walks off against Lone Peak, 5-4

  • How long will cookout leftovers last?

    How long will cookout leftovers last?

More Stories

Trending Gallery

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit
PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

PHOTOS: Inside the 2019 Indy 500 Snake Pit

Big Race - INDY /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss