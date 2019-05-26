72-year-old man on trial for sexually abusing 10 year-old girls, sentenced to jail for DUI
The man was charged in January on five counts sexual abuse of a child
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 72-year-old man currently facing charges of sexually abusing two 10-year-old girls was sentenced to jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance he got earlier in the month.
According to court records, Francisco Aguado was sentenced Thursday to serve the 14 days in jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on May 11, 2019.
Aguado was also ordered to pay $1420 fine and will be on probation for that conviction for a year.
Aguado is currently charged with five counts first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child after two ten-year old girls came forward and said Aguado had sexually abused them on several occasions.
According to court documents, one of the girls disclosed during an interview at the Children's Justice Center that Aguado had touched her inappropriately, both over and under the clothing, multiple times at his home in Provo.
Another girl disclosed Aguado would kiss her on the mouth, and touch her inappropriately under her clothing multiple times. Aguado had told the girls not to tell anyone, documents state.
His next court hearing is scheduled for May 29.
A background check of Aguado shows he has multiple criminal convictions since 2014 including violation of a protective order, assault, attempted assault of a prisoner, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft or possession of stolen property, and several convictions of drug possession.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
UPDATE: Uncle of missing 5 year old Logan girl booked into the Cache County Jail
Press conference: Vernal woman charged in death of 3-year-old stepdaughter
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth
More Local News Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Three men booked into jail for attempting to lure young teens for sex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - On Thursday the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force and local officers used a social media app to help put three men behind bars for attempting to lure young teens over the internet to meet up for sex.
According to arresting documents, an undercover officer was contacted by a man with the user name "Top Looking" which was later determined to mean he is looking for a sexual partner.
The suspect, identified as Logan Blackman, was told the teen he was talking to is 13. When told his age, Blackman's response was "that's honestly really hot lol", documents state.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dog found near mountains in Provo appears to have been lost a long time
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 news) - A search is underway to find the owners of a dog found near the mountains in Provo early Sunday morning who appears to have been lost a long time.
According to a post by Candee Kump-Callas, the dog was found by her and her boyfriend, Brandon McBride, near the mountains above Foothill Drive on Windsor Drive in Provo on Sunday morning.
The post has been shared thousands of times in search for the dog's owners.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men from Cuba arrested in fraudulent credit card scheme in St. George
What others are reading:Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss