72-year-old man on trial for sexually abusing 10 year-old girls, sentenced to jail for DUI

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 72-year-old man currently facing charges of sexually abusing two 10-year-old girls was sentenced to jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance he got earlier in the month.

According to court records, Francisco Aguado was sentenced Thursday to serve the 14 days in jail for driving under the influence of a controlled substance on May 11, 2019.

Aguado was also ordered to pay $1420 fine and will be on probation for that conviction for a year.

Aguado is currently charged with five counts first-degree felony sexual abuse of a child after two ten-year old girls came forward and said Aguado had sexually abused them on several occasions.

According to court documents, one of the girls disclosed during an interview at the Children's Justice Center that Aguado had touched her inappropriately, both over and under the clothing, multiple times at his home in Provo.

Another girl disclosed Aguado would kiss her on the mouth, and touch her inappropriately under her clothing multiple times. Aguado had told the girls not to tell anyone, documents state.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 29.

A background check of Aguado shows he has multiple criminal convictions since 2014 including violation of a protective order, assault, attempted assault of a prisoner, possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, theft or possession of stolen property, and several convictions of drug possession.

