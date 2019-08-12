70-year-old woman hiking in Summit County struck by boulder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams in Summit County are working to help a 70-year-old woman who was injured after she was struck by a boulder Monday afternoon.
Summit County Sheriff’s said the call came in at 1:30 p.m. to respond to the injured woman who was in the Hayden Peak area (35 miles east of Kamas on Mirror Lake Highway).
Deputies said the woman was hiking when a boulder fell on her. She has a possible broken femur, arm, and head injuries. Search and Rescue is doing a hoist operation with Life Flight to get the woman to safety and then transported to the hospital.
What others are clicking on:
- Washington County School District opens two new schools to help mitigate overcrowding
- Drug kingpin or ‘good kid’? Aaron Shamo trial gets underway in Salt Lake City
- Cox issues gentle reminder: Filling out ballot on behalf of your missionary, military son or daughter is voter fraud
- American Federation of Teachers calls on Walmart to take guns off shelves
- Montana man found dead after rolling van on I-15 a day after calling 911 for a medical incident