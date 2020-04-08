70-year-old woman dies after crash in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after a crash that sent her to the hospital.

The crash happened when a silver passenger car was traveling southbound on 1900 West in the left turn lane to go eastbound on Midland Drive. Troopers say a white pickup was traveling northbound on 1900 West in the left lane approaching Midland Drive when the light was showing green for both northbound and southbound lanes.

The silver passenger car reportedly turned left in front of the white pickup causing the vehicles to crash. Both vehicles did not have any passengers in their cars, according to troopers.

The medical staff on scene said the 70-year-old driver of the silver car had a likely broken leg but she was conscious and breathing before she was sent to the hospital.

Troopers later learned that the female driver of the silver car died at the hospital. The driver of the pickup complained of possible injury but refused medical attention at the scene, according to troopers.

The woman name has not yet been released.

